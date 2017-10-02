Take 10 Percent Off All Alienware Laptops

Alienware isn't waiting till Columbus Day to discount its gaming laptops. The PC manufacturer, which won our best gaming laptop award this year, is taking 10 percent off its entire lineup of gaming rigs via coupon code "TENOFF".

Buy on Alienware

After coupon, the base Alienware 13, starts at $989.99, Alienware 15 at $1,124.99, and the Alienware 17 at $1,214.99. Premium systems such as the Editors' Choice Alienware 13 with OLED display are also on sale. With the coupon, the OLED system costs $2,006.99, down from its normal $2,318.99 price tag.

The Alienware 13 R3 OLED offers VR-ready power in a leaner, redesigned chassis with a showstopping OLED display. Unfortunately, none of the systems can be configured with Intel's 8th generation processor yet, which could be why Dell is trying to clear inventory. If you prefer a laptop with an 8th-gen processor, the same coupon can be used to take 10 percent off XPS systems with Intel's new CPU.

Otherwise, Alienware's laptop sale ends Thursday, October 5 at 8am EST.