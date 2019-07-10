Forget Prime Day: Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover Just $799

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, it can be tempting to hold off on buying a new laptop. However, this killer sale on Microsoft Surface products might change your mind.

Best Buy is selling the Surface Pro 6 for just $799 ($230 off) with the Type Cover keyboard attachment. The base model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

That won't be enough storage for everybody; thankfully, the Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD is just $986 after a generous $213 discount. And finally, for power users, there's the high-end model with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,183 ($315 off). This last model, however, doesn't include the TypeCover.

The Surface Pro 6 is our favorite detachable laptop/tablet hybrid and one of the best travel companions on the market. From its speedy performance to all-day battery life and a gorgeous display, there's a lot to like about Microsoft's latest flagship tablet. Also, while optional, the Type Cover keyboard is a must-have accessory that offers an excellent typing experience and transforms the Surface Pro 6 into a proper laptop.

Speaking of which, if you prefer a laptop that turns into a tablet, and not the other way around, then Best Buy has multiple configurations of the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 on sale for up to $300 off.

The Surface Book 2 is a traditional clamshell laptop but with a 13.5-inch screen that can detach into a tablet. Like the Surface Pro 6, this beastly machine has all-day battery life, excellent performance and one of the best displays we've seen.

We're not sure how long these sales will last — or if they'll return for Prime Day — so you might need to act fast.