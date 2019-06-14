Killer Deal: Surface Laptops $300 Off on Amazon

Microsoft's Surface laptops are quite pricey, but an epic sale on Amazon makes these excellent laptops much more obtainable. The Surface Laptop 2, Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro 6 are all on sale, with discounts as high as $660.

As per usual, Amazon doesn't say how long this sale will last, so you might want to place your order soon.

Surface Laptop 2

If you want a portable ultrabook and prefer a traditional clamshell laptop, then we recommend the Surface Laptop 2. Amazon is selling our recommended configuration, with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, for $999, or $300 off the retail price. You'll find the same savings on the Core i7 model, which now costs $1,299. Ramping up memory to 16GB and storage to 512GB raises the price to $1,899, while a fully decked-out model (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) goes for $2,360 ($339 off).

The Surface Laptop 2 remains one of the best premium notebooks on the market. In our review, we praised the laptop for its stunning 13.5-inch display, elegant chassis highlighted by an Alcantara fabric deck, and long battery life. We were also impressed by the Surface Laptop 2's performance and had no problems using it for serious multitasking. And as much as we miss the USB-C port, Microsoft's proprietary Surface Connector comes in handy.

Surface Pro 6

Amazon has cut the price of the Surface Pro 6, Microsoft's latest detachable tablet. The base model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD is down to $795 ($104 off), while the mid-tier model with a 256GB SSD costs $993 ($206 off). If you need a bit more oomph, a loaded configuration with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD goes for $1,575 ($324 off).

Surface Book 2

If you need something more flexible than the clamshell Surface Laptop 2, consider buying the Surface Book 2. This detachable is also on sale, with savings of up to $660. Even the 13.5-inch base model, with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, received a huge price cut, down to $1,094 ($405 off). On the other end of the pricing spectrum, the 15-inch model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, goes for $2,640 after a whopping $659 discount.

The Surface Book 2 is a seriously impressive machine that offers a powerful, long-lasting laptop and a gorgeous, lightweight tablet in one package. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models have premium chassis, all-day battery life and vivid displays. If you do a lot of graphics-intensive work or like to game, the 15-inch model has an optional discrete GPU.