Stewart/Stand Introduces Women's Line of RFID-Blocking Wallets

Stainless steel accessory-maker Stewart/Stand has been making RFID-blocking men's wallets for about six years now, but the company has just now announced its first women's line. With consumers increasingly anxious to stop others from accessing personal information through the radio waves that come out of credit cards, building access card keys and ID cards, RFID-blocking tech is on the rise, and Stewart/Stand's line mixes that functionality with style.

Using leather, nylon and steel, the wallets appeal to a wide variety of consumers: Some are sleek and silver for the industrious type, others are luxurious and leather for the ritzy businessman and still others feature pops of bright colors for the funky fashionista.

Among the women's line is a Magnet Wallet, which features a long, thin design with a magnetic enclosure, a Zipper Wallet, which ensures that none of your belongings will fall out, an Accordion Wallet, which features six interior pockets, a Passport Wallet, a Passport Sleeve and various card cases. We especially like the textures of some of the wallets, such as Pressed Alligator and Herringbone, as well as the Cross body day traveler bag, which features a simple leather design with a strip of RFID-blocking material that has an interior cellphone pocket.

Stewart/Stand offers vegan options of just stainless steel and nylon as well. Pricing on the women's line ranges from $50 to $130.