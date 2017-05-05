This Lenovo Chromebook is Now Just $129

The Lenovo N22 Chromebook is a student-friendly laptop that manages to look a little different than your typical Chromebook. The $200 machine is currently selling for just $129 at Walmart. That beats Amazon's price by $70 and it's the best price we've seen for this laptop.

One of the N22's coolest — and most practical — features is its built-in handle, which lets you carry the laptop like a mini briefcase. Its built-in camera is also capable of spinning around so that students can record themselves as well as a lecture they may be watching in a classroom.

Lenovo claims its laptop is semi-ruggedized, which means it has a spill-resistant keyboard and should potentially survive drops of up to 2.3 feet.

When it comes to raw horsepower, it houses a 1.6GHz Celeron N3050 processor, which in our tests was good when performing daily tasks like browsing or word processing, but not the best CPU for heavy multitaskers or someone looking to stream 1080p movies all day.

Other notable specs include an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB eMMC drive. It also packs a capable battery that endured just shy of 10.5 hours in our battery test. That beats many competing Chromebooks with batteries that don't even hit 9 hours.

The Lenovo N22 is a solid pick for simple work, which makes it a good choice for students or as a secondary machine.