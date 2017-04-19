Lenovo's New 2-in-1 Chromebook to Start at Just $279

Lenovo today announced a new 11.6-inch Chromebook, the Flex 11, the company's only mainstream consumer Chromebook (it has education and business Chromebooks). The $279 2-in-1 is available today and will soon work with Android apps in the Google Play Store.

The company claims that the Chromebook will offer up to 10 hours of battery life and weighs less than three pounds. It has a a spill-resistant keyboard, a sealed touch pad and a rubberized, drop-resistant design. There are also a surprising number of ports for a Chromebook, including USB Type-C for data and charging, USB 3.0, HDMI, headphones and an SD card slot.

The Flex 11 runs a Quad Core ARM CPU, which we'll put to the test when it shows up in our labs. The company says that the laptop has an "HD" screen, which normally means 1366 x 768 (Full HD stands for 1920 x 1080). No word yet on RAM or storage options.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

