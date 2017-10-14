How to Remove Paint 3D from Windows 10

Paint 3D is one of my favorite new features in Windows 10. The newest graphic editor replaces Microsoft’s storied Paint program, an application that has remained largely unchanged throughout most iterations of Windows. Paint 3D builds on the original, while adding cool new features -- most notably the ability to create 3D models out of 2D images.

It’s a great program, but if you really want to remove it, here’s how it’s done.

1. In the Cortana search bar, search for Windows PowerShell.

2. Right click the correct result and select Run as administrator.

3. Type the below phrase, then press Enter.

Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.MSPaint

1. Type the following command to uninstall Paint 3D, and then press Enter.

Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.MSPaint | Remove-AppxPackage

If you get an error uninstalling, you’re either not running Windows PowerShell as an administrator (see Step 2), or you’ve incorrectly typed in the text from Step 4.