Prime Day Sneak Peek: 60% Off Logitech PC Accessories

Want a sneak peek at the type of deals you can expect on Amazon Prime Day 2019? Today only, Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Logitech mice, keyboards, headphones, and webcams.

Noteworthy deals include:

As part of the sale, you can get one of our favorite wireless mice — the Logitech MX Master 2S for $69. Traditionally priced at $99.99, this Editor’s Choice mouse is now $31 off. It features cross-computer control, dual connectivity (with up to three Macs or PCs), auto-shift scrolling, and a rechargeable battery that promises up to 70 days of power in between charges.

In our Logitech MX Master 2S review, we loved its comfortable, ergonomic design, smart button layout, and useful flow features. Although we thought its form factor could be larger, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its performance.

Amazon's sale ends June 21 at 2:59am ET.