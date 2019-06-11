Prime Day Preview: Take $200 Off Lenovo Yoga 920

If you're like us, chances are you're saving your next big tech purchase for Amazon Prime Day. However, if you can't afford to wait and need a solid laptop deal right now, we've found a Prime Day-worthy discount on a reliable 2-in-1.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 Laptop on sale for $840. That's $209 off and one of the best discounts we've seen for this laptop.

Buy the Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 Laptop for $840 ($209 off) at Amazon

Though it's no longer Lenovo's flagship, the Yoga 920 is still an excellent machine for everyday use. It features a bright, 13.9-inch 1080p IPS touch-screen display coupled with a 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. The system also packs a fast and ample 256GB SSD for managing all of your photos, videos, music, and documents.

We reviewed the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 920 and were impressed by its long battery life, colorful display, and beautiful design.

In our lab, the Yoga 920’s performance was impressive, scoring 13,306 on Geekbech 4, a synthetic benchmark that rates overall performance. For comparison, that’s more than twice the 6,617 category average for ultraportable PCs.

In terms of audio, the Yoga 920 delivered distortion-free, rich, room filling sound. When playing AC/DC's "For Those About to Rock, We Salute You," we could hear a clear separation of sound from the left and right speakers.

With its all-aluminum chassis and an attractive watchband-style hinge, the Lenovo Yoga 920 is a stylish 2-in-1 for any occasion.