Prime Day Deal: Alienware 17 Gaming Laptop Is Now $340 Off

Amazon Prime Day has finally reared its big ol' seductive head, and while laptop companies like Dell are striking back with its large selection of laptops on sale, Amazon undercut the company with one deal in particular: The Alienware 17 R5 for just $1,359 ($340 off).

The Alienware 17 comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. What makes this a good deal is that Dell actually doesn't offer this base model anymore, so you'll have to shelve out a minimum of $1,599 for the Alienware 17, which is $240 more expensive. However, if you are looking for a different configuration of the Alienware 17 on sale, Dell does offer multiples.

In our review for the Alienware 17 R5, we praised the gaming laptop for its excellent performance packed into its slimmer design comboed with a total of 13 customizable lighting zones. It also features great audio quality and above average battery life. However, in our configuration, its processor trailed behind its competitors.

