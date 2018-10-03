How to Pre-Order Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6

Microsoft has unveiled the latest additions to its Surface lineup of portable PCs, the Surface Laptop 2 and the Surface Pro 6 laptop/tablet hybrid.

The new Surface Laptop 2 is the faster performing sequel to Microsoft’s debut Surface Laptop, promising up to 85 percent more speed than its predecessor as well as an improved keyboard. It features a 13.5-inch PixelSense multi-touch display and packs a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for storage. The laptop starts at $999, while the new matte black finish option starts at 256GB for $1,299.

Also available for pre-order now, the new platinum color Surface Pro 6 starts at $899 at Microsoft. This 2-in-1 convertible tablet PC features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The matte black Surface Pro 6 with 256GB of storage starts at $1,199.

For the budget conscious, Best Buy pre-orders are open for the Surface Pro 6 with an Intel m3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD configuration for $749.

Best Buy

Microsoft Store