Surface Laptop 2 Hands-on: MacBook-Killing Keyboard, 85 Percent Faster

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 2, which builds on the success of the first model by offering a keyboard that puts the MacBook Pro to shame.

The company says the redesigned keyboard layout offers 1.5mm of key travel, which is a lot better than Apple's laptop (less than 1mm). I tried out the layout, and it felt very cushy on my fingers compared to my typical MacBook Pro.

Unfortunately, Microsoft did not make the leap to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, so you'll be stuck using the company' proprietary docking connector. It's almost 2019!

Surface Laptop 2 Price $999 Display 13.5 inches (2256 x 1504 CPU 8th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 (Quad-Core) RAM 8GB/16GB Graphics Intel Graphics 620 Storage 128/256/512GB or 1TB Ports USB 3.0, mini DisplayPort, Surface Connector Colors Black, Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue Size 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.39-0.57 inches Weight 2.76 pounds

The 13.5-inch display packs 3.4 million pixels. In fact, Microsoft says this is the thinnest LCD in a touchscreen laptop. The company also boasts a best-in-class contrast ratio of 1,500:1. Up close, the screen looked plenty sharp, but the taller aspect ratio may be a turn-off for some; on the plus side, you'll have to scroll less when in documents or on the web.

Microsoft is targeting 14.5 hours of battery life, which in this case means video playback. The company says that the MacBook Pro gets around 10 hours based on its own tests.

Thanks to the new quad-core, 8th gen Intel processor, you should expect up to 85 percent faster performance than the previous Surface Laptop. We'll have to see how well it fares in our testing.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 2 is definitely a refresh, but the original Surface Laptop was one of the best ultraportables around. If the battery life lives up to the hype, it could hit the top of our laptop charts.

Credit: Laptop Mag