PassBan Creates Wearable Passwords, Use Jazz Hands to Unlock Your Phone Screen

Remembering numerous passwords is undoubtedly a hassle and there are several software solutions like KeePass that help people keep track of all of them. Now PassBan is taking it one step further with wearable password authentication that works via Bluetooth. PassBan first showed off the technology this week with a wristband that uses a gesture as a passkey. The idea is that a user's smartphone or tablet would be locked until the wristband wearer makes a specific gesture, like jazz hands.

Is there a market for storing your passwords on your wrist? PassBan will be launching the wristband in a few a weeks and is aiming at a price point below $20, but we're not sure people are that invested in security that they would wear something on their wrist and be willing to make a gesture every time they want to unlock their phones.

PassBan has also said that ideally their technology would be embedded in wristwatches and other items. In order to work, the phone must have Bluetooth turned on and be paired with the wristband. Should the wristband fail, users can also set up a secondary authentication method.

The company already has an Android app called Passboard that allows users to secure specific apps on their phone with one of over a dozen verification options, including voice, face, location, color, gesture or . It launched in private beta in February, but will be available to everyone as of today. It secures specific data-sensitive apps on your device such as Dropbox or Square so that the data accessed by those apps is protected. While it's not as flashy as a wearable password, it strikes us as a lot more practical.

