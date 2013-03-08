NUIA eyeCharm for Kinect Brings Eye Tracking to PCs Via Kickstarter

In the year 2013, the digital user experience will be all about using your eyes to control the screen -- at least that’s 4tiitoo's perspective. The company has launched the official Kickstarter page for the NUIA eyeCharm for Kinect, piggybacking on Microsoft's Xbox motion controller to offer a new way to interact with your computer.

NUIA’s eyeCharm looks like an external casing that clips on to your Kinect and enables you to control your PC's desktop with your eyes. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, the eyeCharm will retail for $60 and come equipped with NUIA’s suite of apps tailored to the device. The gadget adds “necessary optics and infrared illumination” to Microsoft’s Kinect to enable eye control.

So what could you do with the eyeCharm? For instance, you could launch a Windows 8 application by staring at it, select a tool in Photoshop with your eyes or scroll down a Web page without lifting a finger. This accessory also has awesome potential for gaming. Imagine steering your character or aiming with your eyes, freeing up your hands to fire on enemies.

The NUIA eyeCharm will also support voice commands, opening the door for all sorts of possibilities. 4tiitoo is encouraging app development for its platform by throwing in its NUIA SDK for those who wish to tweak their favorite apps.

“Just like touch devices required new game concepts as compared to PC or console games, developing eye controlled applications is also a whole new world of opportunities,” the Kickstarter page reads.

NUIA is banking on backers to supply $100,000 to make its eyeCharm a reality. Check out the NUIA eyeCharm Kickstarter page for more details.