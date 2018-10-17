Here’s Your Best Look Yet at the New iPad Pro

Apple's iPad Pro is widely believed to be getting a major design overhaul this month. And now there's a leak that seems to back up those claims in a big way.

The folks over at MySmartPrice have obtained an image of what they say is the real iPad Pro inside a case made by casemaker Urban Armor Gear (UAG). We can't tell too much from the image, since the iPad Pro is covered, but it clearly shows a tablet that ditches the thick bezels of old Apple slates and trades them for a thin bezel all around.

There also appears to be some additional sensors at the top of the tablet, suggesting Apple has decided to bundle its Face ID facial scanner in the device. There's no telling, however, whether Apple has replaced the old iPad's Touch ID fingerprint sensor just yet.

New iPad Pro rumors have been swirling for months that suggest Apple is working on a big update that could take cues from the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max design. Those reports say that Apple is planning Face ID and an all-screen design. They also suggest that the company will keep the same screen sizes of 10.5- and 12.9-inches. It might also offer up a new Apple Pencil to improve digital writing on the screen.

While it's certainly possible that the device in the UAG case is real, Apple is known for not giving information out to third-parties. It's unknown how UAG would have obtained the specs and design of the iPad Pro before Apple even unveils the device. It's more likely that the company is guessing.

Still, Apple hasn't done the best job in recent memory of keeping its plans secret. Nearly all of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max details were leaked ahead of launch.

So, is this the real iPad Pro? We should know for sure later this month, when Apple is expected to hold its iPad unveiling at a late October event.