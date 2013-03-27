Microsoft Will Launch Windows Blue Public Preview at Build 2013

There has certainly been no shortage of leaks surrounding Microsoft’s Windows Blue in recent weeks, but now the company has confirmed that the long-rumored Windows 8 update is underway.

Microsoft confirmed to The Verge on Wednesday that the public preview version of Windows Blue will debut at its Build developer conference in late June. Sources familiar with the company’s plans revealed that Microsoft began working on a “milestone” preview of the software update earlier this month.

Additionally, Microsoft’s Vice President of Communications Frank X. Shaw referenced the update in a blog post, saying that the company is working on “plans to advance our devices and services, a set of plans referred to internally as ‘Blue.’” This aligns with previous rumors about Windows Blue, which indicate that the update will integrate Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8 more deeply. Shaw does warn us, however, that this is purely a codename and does not reflect the final product’s title.

An early build of Windows Blue leaked online earlier this week, revealing that the update could bring more SkyDrive integration and some tweaks to settings and apps. Prior to this, screenshots of the software reportedly surfaced online showing minor refreshes to the user interface and more customization.

via The Verge, The Official Microsoft Blog