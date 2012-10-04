Microsoft Set to Unveil Windows Phone 8 Oct. 29 in San Francisco

Mark your calendars kiddies, Microsoft has officially announced the date for its big Windows Phone 8 unveiling. The event, which will take place in San Francisco, is scheduled for Oct. 29. Beyond that, details on the event are slim to nil.

We've already seen a lot of what Windows Phone 8 has to offer, including its Skype integration, speech recognition, customizable home screens and NFC compatibility, but we're still expecting to see much more out of the operating system.

The unveiling announcement follows news that AT&T will get the exclusive carrier rights to Windows Phone 8 flagship Nokia Lumia 920. AT&T also announced that it will be carrying HTC's Windows Phone 8X and that it will be available in stores in November.

The Oct. 29 time frame means that Windows Phone 8 will be unveiled just four days after Windows 8, which is scheduled to bow at an Oct. 25 event in New York. And let's not forget the rumored Apple iPad Mini event that is expected to take place on Oct. 17. All in all, it looks like October is shaping up to be quite a busy month for the tech world.