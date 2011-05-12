Microsoft Gets Artistic with New Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 Designs

You know what they say about spice, variety, and life. It's hard to prove that axiom wrong—even for notebook peripherals such as wireless mice. Which explains why Microsoft has added all three ingredients to its Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 Studio Series.

The company's fleet of portable mice is already well respected for its incredible battery life (these peripherals can run months on a single AA battery), the BlueTrack optical-laser sensor technology that works on nearly any surface, and the practical plug-and-go receiver that docks into the base of the mouse (see our gallery).

What's new are six new unique design options that come decked out on top of the $29.99 device. Microsoft worked with several international artists to get the sort of engaging, contemporary (and maybe just a touch hipster) patterns that mobile road warriors with an eye for style will enjoy. Check out all six new designs in our gallery, then hit Microsoft.com for more details.