LG Claims New Gram Laptops Will Last All Day

LG is announcing upgrades to its Gram line of laptops ahead of CES 2018, with three new models that the company claims will last "up to almost a full day on a single charge." They'll release in January, but no pricing has been announced.

The 13.3, 14 and 15.6-inch models will all boast a 72Wh battery, which the company claims will lead to 22.5, 21.5 and 19 hours worth of charge, respectively. (When we reviewed the 15-inch model earlier this year, it lasted 10 hours and 15 minutes, so I'm skeptical about that kind of jump). This news comes as Qualcomm's upcoming laptops from HP and Asus are claiming days of battery life at a time.

Additionally, the lineup will be updated to 8th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs with optional touch screens, fingerprint readers and Thunderbolt 3.

We'll put the new Gram's performance and battery life to the test when it shows up in our labs in early 2018.

