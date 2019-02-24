New Lenovo IdeaPads Offer Affordable Privacy, Discrete GPUs

Lenovo just unveiled a plethora of new IdeaPads at Mobile World Congress 2019 today (Feb. 24) that offer a variety of neat security features for an affordable price. The IdeaPad C340, S340 and S540 will launch sometime in April starting at $369, $449 and $729, respectively.

Some common features among the IdeaPad C340, S340 and S540 are a built-in privacy shutter for the camera as well as an optional fingerprint reader. Lenovo is also introducing its RapidCharge technology that allows each laptop to take up to an hour to charge to 80 percent of battery.

The IdeaPads have a decent selection of ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, an HDMI port, the power jack, a 4-in-1 SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Here are the specs and price for Lenovo’s newest IdeaPads.

Lenovo IdeaPad C340

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 (Intel) Lenovo IdeaPad C340 (AMD) Starting Price $449 (14-inch), $499 (15-inch) $449 Display 14-inch, 1366 x 768 (220 nits) or 1920 x 1080 (250 or 220 nits) 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768 (220 nits) or 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 14-inch, 1366 x 768 (220 nits) or 1920 x 1080 (250 or 220 nits) CPU Intel Pentium 5405U, Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U AMD Athlon 300U, Ryzen 3 3200U, Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 7 3700U RAM Up to 16GB Up to 8GB Graphics Up to GeForce MX230 Up to AMD Radeon RX Vega Storage 14-inch, Up to 512GB SSD 15-inch, Up to 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD Up to 512GB SSD Ports Two USB 3.1, One USB 3.1 Type-C, SD card reader, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack Size 14-inch: 12.91 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches 15-inch: 14.33 x 9.84 x 0.81 inches 12.91 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches Weight 14-inch: 3.64 pounds 15-inch: 4.41 pounds 3.64 pounds

Lenovo’s IdeaPad C340 is a 2-in-1 laptop targeted to budget-savvy consumers looking for some business-like privacy features. There are two 14-inch models (Intel and AMD) that start at $449 and one 15-inch Intel version that starts at $499. The IdeaPad C340 is slated to launch sometime in April.

The 14-inch and 15-inch Intel models can be configured up to a Core i7-8565U processor with 16GB of RAM and a GeForce MX230 GPU, while the 14-inch AMD model will have options up to a Ryzen 7 3700U CPU with 8GB of RAM and a Radeon RX Vega GPU.

Each model features a glass-fiber hood that comes in Platinum Grey and Onyx Black, but the 14-inch version offers Abyss Blue, which offers the most premium aesthetic. At 3.6 pounds and 0.7-inches thin, the 14-inch IdeaPad C340 is slim and lightweight. Meanwhile, the 15-inch model weighs 4.4 pounds and stands at 0.8-inches thick, which is just slightly bigger.

You can configure all models of the IdeaPad C340 to have a 1920 x 1080 panel that emits 250 nits of brightness, which is disappointing. I wouldn’t even consider getting anything less than that because it’ll either be blurry or simply too dim. 1080p is fine, but 250 nits is still pushing it. At least it has narrow bezels.

Lenovo’s Active Pen is supported in all models of the IdeaPad C340. If you want a backlit keyboard, however, it’s an option only in the AMD model.

Lenovo claims that the IdeaPad C340 can last up to 8 hours on a charge.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 (Intel) Lenovo IdeaPad S340 (AMD) Starting Price $369 (14-inch), $449 (15-inch) $429 Display 14-inch, 1366 x 768 (220 nits) or 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768 (220 nits) or 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) touchscreen / non-touch 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768 (220 nits) or 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) touchscreen / non-touch CPU Intel Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U Up to AMD Ryzen 7 3700U RAM Up to 12GB Graphics Up to GeForce MX250 Up to AMD Radeon RX Vega10 Storage Up to 128GB SSD + 2TB HDD Ports Two USB 3.0, one USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI, DC jack, 4-in-1 SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack Size 14-inch: 12.7 x 9.07 x 0.7 - 0.76 inches 15-inch: 14.09 x 9.64 x 0.7 - 0.76 inches 14.09 x 9.64 x 0.7 inches Weight 14-inch: 3.72 pounds 15-inch: 3.9 pounds 3.9 pounds

The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 cuts back on price even more than the C340 by sticking to a clamshell design, but it still offers similar features. Each model, including the 14-inch Intel, 15-inch AMD and 15-inch Intel, will launch in April and start at $369, $429 and $449, respectively.

The high-end configurations of the Intel and AMD models will offer the same CPUs as the C340 but cap out at 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the GPUs get a little upgrade: Up to GeForce MX250 for Intel and up to Radeon RX Vega10 for AMD.

Instead of the glass fiber hood, the S340 is built with carbon fiber but sports an aluminum finish on its lid and a soft touch material on its deck. All of the models come in Onyx Black, Abyss Blue and Platinum Grey, but 14-inch one has an exclusive Sand Pink design. The 14-inch model weighed in at 3.7 pounds and the 15-inch hit 3.9 pounds, while both measured at 0.7 inches thin.

Despite being a clamshell laptop, the IdeaPad S340 offers the same display as the C340 (1920 x 1080 resolution at 250 nits) and Lenovo even threw in a touchscreen configuration as well. Even though the S340 is cheaper, its display could be brighter.

While the IdeaPad S340 features two Dolby Atmos speakers, they’re bottom-firing, so they’ll be more muffled than top-firing ones.

The configurations with integrated GPUs are rated to last 8 hours on a charge, while the discrete GPUs are rated for 10 hours, which is pretty weird considering a discrete GPU soaks up more power. We hope to put both claims to the test in the near future.

Lenovo IdeaPad S540

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 (Intel) Lenovo IdeaPad S540 (AMD) Starting Price $879 (14-inch), $849 (15-inch) $729 Display 14 or 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 (300 nits) 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 (300 nits) CPU Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Up to AMD Ryzen 7 3700U RAM Up to 12GB Graphics 14-inch: Up to GeForce MX250 15-inch: Up to GTX 1050 Up to AMD Radeon RX Vega Storage Up to 128GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Up to 512GB SSD Ports One USB 3.1 Type-C, two USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader One USB 3.1 Type-C, two USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader Size 14-inch: 12.72 x 8.94 x 0.62 inches 15-inch: 14.1 x 9.6 x 0.67 inches 12.72 x 8.94 x 0.62 inches Weight 14-inch: 3.3 pounds 15-inch: 3.97 pounds 3.3 pounds

The Lenovo IdeaPad S540 sports a clamshell design and offers a beefier GPU and higher-end design compared to the S340. The 14-inch AMD S540 and the 15-inch Intel model start at $729 and $849, respectively, and will launch in April. The 14-inch Intel model starts at $879 and will become available in June.

The two Intel configurations will go up to an 8th Gen Core i7 CPU. The 14-inch’s GPU is maxed out at a GeForce MX250, while the 15-inch will get an option for a GTX 1050. The 14-inch AMD model can be configured up to a Ryzen 7 3700U CPU and a Radeon RX Vega GPU. All configurations can go up to 12GB of RAM.

With its more powerful GPU, the IdeaPad S540 can handle some light gaming and productivity tasks like video editing. It also has dual-action fans to help keep the system cool.

Lenovo’s S540 line will be built with a full aluminum chassis and come in Abyss Blue, Copper or Mineral Grey. The 14-inch models are ridiculously thin and light, at 3.3 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, while the 15-inch config isn’t too far behind, at 4 pounds and 0.7 inches.

All we know about the display is that it can go up to 1920 x 1080 and average 300 nits of brightness, which is respectable for a premium laptop. It would have been nice, however, to see it go up to 4K. The IdeaPad S540 features two top firing Dolby Atmos speakers.

The Intel models can last up to 12 hours on a charge, while the AMD model can withstand up to 8 hours. Those are both pretty solid numbers if they can live up to it.

We’re excited to get our hands on the new line of IdeaPads that Lenovo is pumping out. Stay tuned for more MWC 2019 coverage.