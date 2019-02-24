Lenovo's New Enterprise Laptops Offer Business Power on a Budget



Lenovo took the wraps off a new lineup of business laptops with the 14e Chromebook Enterprise and the 14w Enterprise. These two budget machines are affordably priced so business and educators can purchase them in bulk for an entire workforce or classroom. Modern features and enough power for everyday productivity make these new laptops seem like compelling options for individuals are businesses on a budget.

Both of these enterprise laptops will be available in the United States in March. The Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise will start at $279 while the 14w Enterprise is priced slightly higher, at $299.

Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise Lenovo 14w Enterprise Starting Price $279 $299 Display 14-inch, up to 1080p touch screen CPU 2.5GHz A4 AMD 3Ghz A6 AMD RAM Up to 8GB Graphics AMD Integrated Graphics Storage Up to 64GB 128GB eMMC, 256GB SSD Ports 2 USB-C, 2 USB 3.1, microSD card, headphone USB-C, 2 USB 3.1, HDMI, microSD, headphone Size 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches Weight 3.3 pounds 3.4 pounds

Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise

The Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise may be inexpensive, but it certainly doesn't look cheap. While most laptops in this price range are made of chunky plastic, the 14e Chromebook Enterprise has a durable aluminum chassis and razor-thin display bezels surrounding its 14-inch, 1080p touch screen display. At 3.3 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, the 14e Chromebook Enterprise is among the sleekest 14-inch laptops on the market.

The 14e Chromebook Enterprise runs Chrome Enterprise, a version of Chrome OS tweaked for business users. It combines Chrome OS with the Chrome browser for added security and helpful management tools.

The 14-inch laptop is equipped with an A4 AMD CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 64GB of flash storage and integrated AMD graphics.

Lenovo rates the 14e Chromebook Enterprise's battery life at 10 hours, which would be a respectable runtime if it lasts that long in real-world situations.

Lenovo 14w Enterprise

The 14w Enterprise is essentially the Windows 10 version of the 14e Chromebook Enterprise. Like its Chrome OS sibling, the 14w also has a durable aluminum chassis and relatively thin display bezels. While the 14w Enterprise (12.9 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches) is the same size as 14e Chromebook Enterprise, it's slightly heavier, at 3.4 pounds.

On the software side, the 14w Enterprise runs Windows 10 Pro and comes pre-installed with Office 365 and Staffhub, a time management and content sharing app for enterprise users.

The 14w Enterprise has a 14-inch, 1080p IPS touch screen display. Under the hood is a slightly more powerful A6 AMD CPU along with up to 8GB of RAM, either 128GB of flash storage or 256GB of SSD storage, and AMD integrated graphics.

The ports on the 14w Enterprise are slightly different than those on the 14e Chromebook Enterprise. The Windows machine features a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 inputs, an HDMI, a microSD card slot and a headphone/mic combo jack.

For a full review, check back with us around March when these two laptops go on sale.