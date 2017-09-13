iPad Pros Quietly Get More Expensive

Among all of the hubbub during yesterday's big Apple event, there was no talk of the iPad. But when the dust cleared, a few eagle-eyed shoppers noticed that some iPad Pro models are now slightly more expensive than they were before the event.

The 256GB and 512GB versions of the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are each $50 more.

Here are the changes:

Before Now 10.5-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $749 $799 10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $949 $999 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $949 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1149 $1199

The 64GB base models, however, have not changed. The 10.5-inch model remains at $649 and the 12.9-inch model is still $799.

This isn't solely on Apple's website, either. The price increases have also shown up on third-party sellers like Best Buy.

9to5Mac suggests that this is due to the rising cost of NAND and DRAM memory, which Apple mentioned on its last conference call. It also claims to have sources suggesting this is the reason. Update: An Apple spokesperson confirmed to Laptop Mag that an increase in NAND flash memory chip pricing is the reason for the increased prices.

