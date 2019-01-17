iPad mini 5, New iPad Coming Early 2019 (Report)

It's been a while since we'd heard much about Apple's regular iPads. According to a new report, however, we should be seeing not one but two non-Pro iPads — and soon.

A post published today by the Taiwan-based DigiTimes states "Apple reportedly plans to launch two entry-level tablets in the first half of 2019, including a fifth-generation iPad mini and another entry-level iPad model." The story cites industry sources for this scoop.

While a new entry-level iPad seems like a logical product — Apple updated its $329 9.7-inch iPad in 2017 and 2018 — a 5th Gen iPad mini is something of a surprise. Apple last touched the 7.9-inch tablet in a 2015 update, and never mentions the product.

We can't wait to see what Apple adds to the $329 iPad. The 2018 model's two major features were the new A10 Fusion CPU and support for the 1st Gen Apple Pencil, so hopefully this model works with the new, improved 2nd Gen Apple Pencil.