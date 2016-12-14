HP Teases Updated EliteBooks with Tighter Security and 7th Intel CPUs

HP made a lot of waves on the consumer side this year thanks to stunning machines such as the Spectre and Spectre x360. But now it’s working on some improvements to its commercial systems, adding intel 7th Gen CPUs and an updated version of its Sure Start security platform to a series of upcoming EliteBooks.

Unfortunately, HP isn’t quite ready to share pricing and availability for its new EliteBooks, but we can tell you that the first systems out of the gate will be the EliteBook 820, 840 and 850. Screen sizes on the new systems range from 12.5-inches on the 820 to 15.6-inches and 850, with the 14-inch EliteBook 840 falling in the middle.

You will be able to configure the new EliteBooks with 7th-gen Core i3, i5 and , i7 CPUs, up to 32GB of RAM and 512GB M.2 SSDs, with the EliteBook 850 even having room for a 3840 x 2160 UHD display and discrete AMD Radeon R7 M465 graphics.

Other specs include a 720p HD webcam, both USB Type-A and Type-C ports, Ethernet, DisplayPort, optional LTE modem, and an SD card slot.

The EliteBook’s Sure Start security allows the system to recognize unwanted changes to the BIOS and automatically repair them to prevent malware from gaining deep access to the computer.

For Sure Start Gen3, HP is now expanding is the platform’s security coverage to the System Management Mode layer, so even more of your operations will be protected. The Elitebook 840 G4 will also have an optional HP Sure View privacy screen, in case you want some physical security to protect against people trying to look over your shoulder.

HP says its new EliteBooks will feature fast charging that can add recharge up to 50 percent of the notebook’s battery life in just 30 minutes.