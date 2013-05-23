HP Refreshes Envy Lineup, Drops Price to $529

HP announced a refresh of its high-end Envy lineup of notebooks, featuring full HD touchscreen displays, thinner and lighter chassis, Beats Audio and a lower starting price of $529.

As with previous models, the new Envys will have an all-metal design, backlit keyboard, and Beats Audio. The notebooks now have a soft-touch finish, making them more comfortable to hold, and keeping fingerprints at bay.

The Envy TouchSmart 15 will have a flush glass touchscreen, as well as a full-size number pad and a fingerprint reader. The Envy 15 will go on sale on June 5, and have a starting price of $529. For that, consumers will get an AMD A8 processor (Intel Core i5 and i7 are also options), 6GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 750GB, 5,400-rpm hard drive.

The Envy 17 will have a full HD display, Nvidia graphics, up to 2TB of hard drive storage, and a DVD RW or Blu-ray player. The notebook will also have four speakers as well as a dual-drive subwoofer for added bass. It will also be available on June 5 and start at $699, which will get you an Intel Core i5 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 750GB, 5,400-rpm hard drive.