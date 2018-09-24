How to Use macOS Mojave

Sept. 24 Update: Apple's released the first version of macOS Mojave! Here's our review and guide to downloading the major update.

The final version of macOS Mojave isn't even out yet -- it's still just a public beta -- but we've found plenty of new tricks during our short time with the new version of Apple's desktop and laptop operating system.

For example, Dark Mode and the Dynamic Desktops may look cool, but Continuity Camera is a major time-saver. Also, Safari can now show favicons in tabs, provided you enable that feature. Here are the major new macOS Mojave features you need to know about.

macOS Mojave Tips