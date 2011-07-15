How to Sync Your iPad 2 with Dropbox

The iPad 2 allows you to use cloud services, such as Dropbox, to move things onto your iPad without a cable. Here's how you do it:

Sign up for a Dropbox account at www.dropbox.com. You can drag and drop anything you would like to store online to the Dropbox folder on your PC’s desktop.

at www.dropbox.com. You can drag and drop anything you would like to store online to the Dropbox folder on your PC’s desktop. Download the Dropbox app from the App Store on your iPad.

from the App Store on your iPad. Open the Dropbox app and sign in. You should now be able to view all your cloud-based documents, photos, and videos on your iPad.

and sign in. You should now be able to view all your cloud-based documents, photos, and videos on your iPad. To edit a document, tap the arrow icon in the upper right corner, which launches an Open With… menu. In our case, we then selected Quickoffice. Clicking the link icon lets you share a document via e-mail.

in the upper right corner, which launches an Open With… menu. In our case, we then selected Quickoffice. Clicking the link icon lets you share a document via e-mail. If you’re viewing a photo, you can tap the same arrow icon to save it to your iPad.