How to Store Content in the Cloud on the Kindle Fire

With only 8GB of memory, Kindle Fire owners who like to download lots of content (especially movies) will run out of storage space quickly on this tablet. The good news is that you can store content in the cloud for streaming and download it again later. For this tip we'll use a music album as an example.

Navigate to a piece of content you would like to store in the cloud. In this case, you'll tap on Music, then the Device tab.

to a piece of content you would like to store in the cloud. In this case, you'll tap on Music, then the Device tab. Long press on the album until you see a menu pop up.

on the album until you see a menu pop up. Tap the option that says Remove album from the device.

that says Remove album from the device. To re-download the content tap the Cloud tab within the music player, then click the download button.