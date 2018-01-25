How to Set the EQ on the iPad for Better Sound

The iPad’s audio quality is pretty good, but you can improve it by changing the EQ settings.
- Play a favorite track in the Music app to use as a baseline.
- Press the Home button, then tap the Settings app (the music will continue to play).
- Tap Music in the left column (you may have to scroll down), then EQ on the right side options screen.
- Tap one of the 24 options—such as Bass Booster, Hip Hop, R&B, and more—to change the quality of the audio.
- The change will happen right away, though it might not be as evident with some choices.