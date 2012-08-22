How to Eliminate the Time-Wasting Lock Screen in Windows 8

When you first boot Windows 8, change users or wake from sleep, you're presented with a lock screen that you must drag up and away (or click to close) before you reach the login prompt. While having the weather, time and number of emails displayed on a lock screen makes sense on tablets and phones, it's a waste of time on PCs where users just want to see a password prompt and log in.

Disabling this productivity-robbing lock screen is really easy, if you know how to find the right control panel menu.

1. Hit Window Key + R. A run dialog box appears.

2. Type gpedit.msc into the box and hit Ok. The Local Group Policy Editor appears.

3. Navigate to Computer Configuration -> Administrative Tools -> Control Panel -> Personalization in the left pane of the window.

4. Double click (or tap) on Do not display the lock screen. Another dialog box appears.

5. Select Enabled and click Ok.

