Samsung Galaxy S5 Shipping with Freebies Worth $575

It looks like Samsung is planning to win over smartphone shoppers with a slew of bundled goodies. The electronics giant is including an array of free apps and subscriptions with its Galaxy S5 that amount to more than $500.

Those purchasing a Galaxy S5 will get a free six month subscription to The Wall Street Journal ($160), a three-month LinkedIn Premium upgrade ($75), a one-year subscription to Bloomberg Businessweek ($30), three months of Evernote Premium ($15), and 50GB of free cloud storage through Box for six months ($60).

Other goodies include premiums subscriptions to fitness apps such as Skimble and Map My Fitness, special PayPal Deals and up to $10 in game credits for "Cut the Rope." Samsung lists the full selection of freebies bundled with the Galaxy S5 on its website.

This wouldn't be the first time Samsung has tried to allure customers with special deals. The company also offers Galaxy Perks with its line of Galaxy Tab Pro tablets, which include $25 worth of Google Play store credit, one year of GoGo inflight WiFi, three months of Hulu Plus for new users and 50GB of free Dropbox storage among other offers.

The move could be an effort to ensure that Galaxy S5 sales don't disappoint, as reports from July suggested that Galaxy S4 sales fell below investors' original projections. The Galaxy S5 is expected to launch in April, although Samsung has yet to mention how much it will cost. The Galaxy S5 represents a modest upgrade from its predecessor, sporting a new soft-touch textured back panel, a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a 2.5-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 CPU, and an improved 16-megapixel camera.