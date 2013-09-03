Samsung Galaxy Gear Smart Watch Prototype Leaked, Revealing Further Details

Credit: VentureBeat

Samsung hasn’t announced its Galaxy Gear smartwatch just yet, but we may already know everything about it--including what it looks like. A source reportedly shared a prototype model of the Galaxy Gear with VentureBeat that is said to be similar to the final build we’ll see tomorrow.

The image shows a wrist-worn device with a high-quality OLED display that looks like a miniature Galaxy smartphone. The prototype shown to VentureBeat came with Bluetooth connectivity and Wi-Fi support, which is said to allow for Internet access even when it’s not paired with a smartphone.

The Galaxy Gear prototype featured a 4-megapixel camera built into its strap with tiny speakers built into its clasp, which mildly contradicts previous rumors that said these speakers would be integrated into its the wristband. According to the prototype, the Gear will come with Samsung S Voice preloaded as well as Android apps for social media and health tracking. The minuscule touch screen display reportedly supports swipe gestures for accessing apps, the integrated camera and photo gallery. The watch also supposedly can make calls using your Samsung smartphone.

If the protoype is real, it appears that Samsung has placed a clear emphasis on health and fitness with its Galaxy Gear watch. This isn’t too surprising considering the company flaunted its nutrition and exercise-focused S Health app during the Galaxy S4 launch back in March. Theoretical use cases include snapping photos of food to keep track of how many calories you’ve eaten, measuring your heart rate at any time of day, and sharing your workout progress via social media.

The Galaxy Gear appears to be aimed at rivaling the likes of Nike’s Fuelband, the Jawbone Up and Fitbit Flex rather than the Pebble, but we’ll learn more when Samsung officially announces the device on Sept. 4. While Samsung is seemingly targeting the fitness-focused crowd, Apple’s alleged iWatch is rumored to replace your iPod, although there’s no confirmation behind this.

