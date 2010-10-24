G Styled: The Lamborghini Eee PC Has The Sportscar Look (And Price)

This week I checked out the ASUS Eee PC VX6 Lamborghini netbook and I was quite pleased. Normally I'm not much a fan of branded laptops, as it can come out cheesy if not done right. This wasn't the case with the Lamborghini edition here.

First off, I like the light feeling of this laptop; it's not heavy at all. The silky, pearl white coating on the exterior is very nice as well – I like that it feels smooth to the touch. The Lamborghini symbol in the center is a nice touch. It wasn't so big that it was gaudy, but nice and small; subtle even.

Once I opened the netbook up, though, I was left wanting more. The keyboard looks like any other standard keyboard I've seen on numerous laptops before it. Nothing to get excited about there. Then there is this space between the lid, which Avram mentioned in his article "10 Ways to make a Laptop look Cheap".

Overall, the Eee PC VX6 Lamborghini netbook looks good. When compared to last year's Acer Ferrari netbook, hands down I would choose the ASUS. But with the price tag hovering around the $700 mark, unless you own the car and wanted a matching computer, I'd use that money to buy a different laptop.

ASUS Eee PC VX6 Lamborghini G Style Rating: Fashion Forward

Jason Anderson is a self-proclaimed gadget head and publisher of G Style Magazine where he covers all things “fashionably technical.” He contributes a weekly post on laptop and gadget panache. The views and opinions Jason expresses are his own and we wouldn't have it any other way.