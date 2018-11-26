Cyber Monday Deals 2018: Laptops, Tablets and More

Update Nov. 2019: Follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for 2019's best holiday discounts.

Gadgets tend to dominate most Cyber Monday sales, but this year we're noticing a surge in laptop deals. Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, and Walmart are offering outstanding laptop deals on a range of systems — many of which we've reviewed and recommend. There are also great deals on Chromebooks and Amazon tablets, which we've rounded up below.

Here are some of the best deals out there:

Top Cyber Monday Deals Now

Best Chromebook Deals

Best Dell Deals

Lenovo Deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon's Fire tablets are all on sale with prices starting as low as $29.99.

Apple Cyber Monday Deals

The Apple Store offers free gift cards with the purchase of select tablets and laptops. This year, Apple is offering $100 gift cards across a range of iPads, and $200 across many MacBook models. However, many authorized Apple retailers have undercut Apple at its own game, so we're suggesting Apple fans skip the flagship store and look at deals from other retail stores. B&H Photo is taking up to $150 off various configurations of the 2018 MacBook Air.