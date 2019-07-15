Prime Day Deal: Asus ROG Zephyrus S for $549 Off

Prime Day is here, and with it are a bunch of awesome deals on gaming laptops. One of the best we've seen so far is a steep discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus S, an ultraslim gaming rig that packs a big punch.

Originally $1,799, the ROG Zephyrus S is currently on sale for $1,249, or $549 off. Amazon has one powerful model on sale that packs a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S for $1,249 ($549 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1070)

While you won't get a new RTX 20-series GPU, the GTX 1070 in the Zephyrus S can easily play most modern games at medium-to-high graphics settings. Along with its impressive graphics performance, we really like the Zephyrus' sleek, sexy chassis and gorgeous 15.6-inch, 144-Hz display.

Some folks might take fault with the forward position of the keyboard, but the ROG Zephyrus S' high points more than make up for any potential frustrations.

The ROG Zephyrus S sale is part of Amazon's Prime Day, which will run for the next two days, so make sure to act fast on these killer deals.