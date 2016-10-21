Asus Launching an $870 Chromebook?

[Update: Asus has reached out and revealed that the C302CA will launch at a much lower price-point than the initial rumor suggests. Stay tuned for more details.]

How much would you pay for a Chromebook? According to PhoneArena, Asus is going super premium with its yet-to-be-announced Chromebook C302CA. But instead of hitting the usual sub-$300 price you'd expect from a Chromebook, Asus might be planning to charge an unheard of $870.

Similar to the Asus Chromebook Flip, the C302CA will be a convertible, allowing it to be used in several different modes, which definitely increases its usefulness. You should also be able to access the Google Play store to download apps and games.

MORE: Best Chromebooks Available Now

In addition, the C302CA is said to offer an Intel Core m3-6730 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC flash storage. The laptop will also have a 12.5-inch 1920 x 1080 touch panel, and like the Samsung Chromebook Pro, might feature a stylus.

That's all well and good, but that still doesn't explain the $870 price. A 7th generation Core i5 or Core i7 processor would make a lot more sense in this range.

Still, this is a rumor and a lot of things could change by the time the product is possibly announced.