Get This Excellent Chromebook for $120 While You Can

This one will go fast. Asus' excellent Chromebook C202 is just $119 (a $110 savings) for Black Friday, making it an absolute steal whether you're looking for an inexpensive laptop for yourself or the young student in your life. You can also snag its more powerful big brother and our favorite overall Chromebook, the C302 Flip, for $100 off at $399.

Sporting an Intel Celeron N3060 processor and 11-inch 1366 x 768 display within a durable, water-resistant design, the Chromebook C202 has more than enough power to handle junior's homework (and any drops or spills it might suffer in smaller hands). In our 4-star review of the C202, we praised the laptop for its excellent keyboard, long battery life and sturdy design.

If you step up to the Chromebook C302 flip, you'll get a faster Core m3 processor, a stronger aluminum design and a 1080p touch screen that can be bent back to be used as a tablet. It's currently our top overall Chromebook pick thanks to its zippy performance, attractive design and dependable battery life.

Both laptops run Google's Chrome OS, a lightweight, web-based operating system that's comprised largely of Google apps such as Chrome, Docs and YouTube. It's more than enough for everyday schoolwork, and even makes a great companion for professionals looking to shoot off a few emails and put together documents on the go.