Try Out Amazon Appstore, Win $25,000

Amazon really wants you to try out its curated Appstore. Starting today (March 10), the e-tailer is offering the chance to win a $25,000 shopping spree on Amazon.com. The catch: you have to download the Amazon App and then download a a free or paid app.

The winner of the $25,000 in Amazon Gift Cards will be selected on April 15. To be eligible you'll need an Android device. The entry form is at www.amazon.com/appstoresweeps. You can only enter one time per email address.

While no where near the 1 million or so apps available from Google Play or the Apple App Store, the Amazon Appstore offers an impressive 4000,000 apps. At its most basic, the Amazon store is merely a curated list of the apps already found on the Google Play store. Among the most popular include The Walking Dead: Episode 2, WeatherBug, Evernote, Runkeeper and Spotify. But it doesn't have everything. For instance, you won't find Seamless or Google Drive.

Amazon's Appstore comes preloaded on the Fire Phone and tablets, as well as on all BlackBerry 10 devices. Or it can be a second app store on any Android device.