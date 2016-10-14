Acer's Swift 7, World's Thinnest Laptop, Now for Sale

Acer's Swift 7, which takes the crown as the thinnest laptop around, is now for sale. The featherweight laptop will retail for an MSRP of $1,100. It's currently available on Acer's web site and will be followed by retailers including Amazon (already selling it for a discount at $1,000), Adorama, Best Buy, Costco, Newegg and Micro Center.

The Swift 7 is just 0.39 inches thin, which makes it even tinier than the 12-inch MacBook (0.52 inches), HP EliteBook Folio (0.47 inches) and Asus ZenBook (0.47-inches). Acer claims that the Swift weights just 2.5 pounds and will offer up 9 hours of battery life.

At the moment, there's just one configuration with a 1.2-GHz Intel Core i5-7Y54 CPU (formerly known as Core m5), 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, two USB Type-C ports and a 13.3-inch 1080p display.

We plan to get the Acer Swift 7 in our labs soon to see how it holds up to the competition. Stay tuned for a full review.

