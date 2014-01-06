ZTE Combines a Portable Projector and Mobile Hotspot

ZTE is pulling out all the stops in its effort to be seen as a mobile innovator. Case in point, its new combination portable hotspot and DLP pico projector, the aptly named, Android 4.2-powered Projector Hotspot. Offering 4G LTE connectivity and room for up to eight devices, the hotspot can also project 120-inch images and videos with a brightness of 100 lumens. Though ZTE has yet to announce carrier partners or pricing for the Projector Hotspot, the company says the combination device will be coming to U.S. shores later this year.

Measuring 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.1 inches, the Projector Hotspot is larger than our perennial favorite hotspot, the 4.1 x 2.9 x 0.9-inch AT&T MiFi Liberate. Of course, the size difference is understandable considering that in addition to its projector capabilities, the Projector Hotspot also includes a 4-inch, 800 x 480-pixel color touch screen compared to the Liberate’s 2.8-inch display.

Like many of today’s hotspots, the Projector Hotspot gives users the ability to wireless share content stored on the device via the Web or other third-party apps. Packing a 5,000-mAh battery, the Projector Hotspot should last quite a while on a charge when used as a hotspot.

Switch over to projector mode, however, and battery life will likely take a hit. Of course, we’ll have to wait until we run our own tests until we know for sure. Available I/O connections include an HDMI port with support for up to 1080p input, a USB-A slot, headphone jack, audio output and Bluetooth.

We’ll be sure to bring you our full hands-on impressions of the Projector Hotspot when we see it at CES 2014.