Xbox Music Launches for iOS and Android

Microsoft's Xbox Music application has been providing Xbox 360 and Windows Phone users with subscription-based tunes since 2012, and now the software giant is letting the competition get in on the fun. Xbox Music is now available on iOS and Android, allowing more users than ever to try out the streaming song service.

Xbox Music on iOS and Android has a similar interface to its Windows Phone counterpart, with a minimal white-and-black design and a menu bar in the iconic Xbox green. The free app requires a subscription to Xbox Music Pass, which entitles users to unlimited ad-free streaming for either $9.99 a month or $99 a year. Like Spotify, Xbox music features custom radio stations and playlists that persist among your phone, PC and any other supported device.

This isn't the first time Microsoft has shared its software with its Apple and Google competitors, as the company previously launched the Xbox Smartglass remote-control app for iOS and Android devices. The software's growing presence on multiple platforms is becoming similar to what Spotify and Pandora have to offer, but could Xbox ever catch up to the kings of online music streaming?