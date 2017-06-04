How to Have Windows Read E-books Aloud in Edge

Audiobooks are often expensive, but there’s a cheaper way. It’s not as elegant as an audiobook, but it gets the job done in a pinch. This solution is part of the Creator’s Update, and it’s located within the Edge browser by default. It’s a bit out of the way, but once you know it’s there you can use it to read anything you purchase in Microsoft’s baked-in Bookstore.
- Open Edge.
- Click the star icon in the top right of the Edge browser.
- Select the books icon.
- Click to open the book you want to read, or purchase one from Microsoft’s Book Store by clicking the Shop for Books link at the bottom.
- Click the read aloud button in the top right, which looks like a book with a megaphone. If you’re not seeing the button, click anywhere on the page to bring up the header and it’ll appear. A computerized voice will immediately start reading your selected book.<aloud.png>
