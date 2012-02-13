ThinkGeek Announces iCade 8-Bitty for Retro Gaming on the Go

Everyone loves the iCade, but how many gamers want to lug that hefty iPad accessory around town? ThinkGeek clearly knows that mobility is key, as it just unveiled a much more manageable version of its popular accessory at Toy Fair.

The iCade 8-Bitty offers the same gaming controls as its big brother the iCade, but in a teensy rectangular package that could easily fit into your backpack or purse. You get eight buttons (four face buttons, select, start, and two shoulder buttons) plus a D-pad for navigation. The 8-bitty is powered by two AAA batteries.

Unfortunately, no working prototype was available at the show. ThinkGeek estimates that the 8-Bitty will retail for about $24.99 in Q3.