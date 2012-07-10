Test Your Olympic Knowledge Before the Summer Games

With the 2012 Olympic games quickly approaching, you're undoubtedly preparing to unfurl your colors, and what better way to show your support than by carrying a piece of the home country's flag with you?

Speck's limited edition CandyShell International Collection for iPhone 4 and 4S is here to help. Currently available are cases for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and England, as well as the U.S.A. Speck says more cases will be added daily leading up to the Olympics.

Each $39.95 case features an eye-catching design with the country's flag on the back, featuring the name of the country on the side. The cases are constructed from a glossy outer shell and rubberized interior layer for protection against bumps and bruises incurred during everyday life.

While you may be delighted to show your true allegiances with a case for your country of choice, do you know every flag in the set? We've picked out five to try and stump you. To test your knowledge before the London 2012 Olympics begin, take our quiz and see just how well you know the world around you. The answers are on the last page, but no cheating!

How many did you get right?

The answers:

1. Australia

2. Hong Kong

3. Japan

4. New Zealand

5. Russia