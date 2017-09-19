Take $100 Off the New HP Spectre x360 15t with 8th Gen Intel CPU

Intel's 8th generation processors are slowly making their way into the market and one of the first laptops to sport Santa Clara's new silicon will be the new HP Spectre x360 15t.

The $1,299.99 laptop is currently on pre-order, but if you're past due an upgrade and can't wait for other 8th-gen laptops to hit the market, you can order it now and use coupon code "8GEN100" to save $100 and drop its price to $1,199.99. That's the first deal we've seen for any laptop with an Intel 8th-gen Core processor.

The 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-8550U powering the new Spectre will feature four cores and is expected to offer performance upgrades of up to 40 percent over its current 7th-generation processors.

The laptop will also come with Nvidia's GeForce MX150 graphics card, which will help power the machine's 4K (3840 x 2160) touch display. Also onboard are 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD hard drive, both of which can be configured up to 16GB and 1TB, respectively. HP's Active Pen stylus is also included.

The laptop is expected to ship October 5th.