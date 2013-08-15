Swiss Smartwatch Puts a 41-Megapixel Camera on Your Wrist

Nokia’s Lumia 1020 and 808 PureView may boast the biggest camera sensor on any smartphone, but a new gadget could give those phones some competition -- if you’re willing to drop some serious bucks. Switzerland’s $1,200 Hyetis Crossbow smartwatch comes equipped with a 41-megapixel camera, which is the same-sized sensor found on today’s most advanced smartphone camera. Not only does the Crossbow come with a massive pixel sensor, but it also boasts an optical zoom lens with integrated ring flash.

Like most wearable gadgets, the device is designed to communicate with your iOS, Android or Windows Phone 8 mobile device. It does this through Bluetooth or NFC, and it can also connect to nearby Wi-Fi networks. Hyetis also claims that it has built in sensors to detect temperature, GPS location and biometric information. However, we’re a bit skeptical on these capabilities since Hyetis’ disclaimer says the watch’s “technical features can vary on the production model” at this stage.

While the titanium-built Crossbow claims to boast advanced features on par with today’s smartphones, its design seems unpractical. The optical zoom lens protrudes from the watch’s face, creating an awkward and clunky look. There’s no doubt that the Crossbow features a camera that’s unprecedented for wearable gadgets, but in the words of Apple CEO Tim Cook: “For something to work here, you have to convince people it’s so incredible you want to wear it.”

With a $1,200 price tag, it’s clear that this device is aimed at luxury shoppers rather than your everyday smartphone user. Smartwatches available on the market now are priced in the same range as smartphones and tablets, such as the $150 Pebble, $299 I’m Watch and $100 Sony Smartwatch. Granted, they don’t come with a fancy 41-megapixel camera, but you can snag the Nokia Lumia 1020 for a fraction of the Crossbow’s price.