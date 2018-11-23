Surface Pro 6 Beats New iPad Pro in Bend Test

While Apple fanboys claimed that the 2018 iPad Pro bending and snapping like it was made of gingerbread was unsurprising and normal, the same bend test with the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 demonstrated that this was definitely not the case.

First, watch the new iPad Pro easily bend and break under thumb and hand pressure in this test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything:

The iPad Pro gets completely destroyed. Because the aluminum is so thin and there’s no structural reinforcement whatsoever, the tablet falls apart.

Now, watch the same YouTuber’s with the Surface Pro 6:

The Surface Pro 6 barely bends compared to the iPad Pro. It survives the test, remaining fully operational.

The Surface weighs 40 percent more than the iPad, at 775 grams vs 468 grams. But would you rather have a tablet that survives a baby’s butt sitting on it, or one that bends and snaps like a bundle of breadsticks?

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, running iOS 12, is $999. The list price for a Surface Pro 6 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is $899, but you can grab one now with a Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover and Fingerprint ID for $769. The Surface Pro runs full desktop programs like Photoshop; the iPad Pro doesn’t.

Your tablet choice is a matter of preference. I’m writing this on an iPad Pro 12.9 with an Apple Magic Keyboard 2, although I have to confess that my next tablet will be a Surface. What is surprising is that Microsoft’s hardware seems to be of better quality and have a lower price tag than Apple’s overpriced gear. That should be a concern for Cupertino.

Keep all this in mind while shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.