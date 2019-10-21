Black Friday Preview: Surface Laptop 2 Now $500 Off

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 remains one of our favorite notebooks despite being a year old, and now you can buy it at a huge discount. Microsoft, Best Buy and other retailers are selling the Surface Laptop 2 for up to $500 off in what appears to be a closeout sale following the release of the Surface Laptop 3.

We'll skip right to the deals you should focus on: Best Buy is selling the Surface Laptop 2 with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $1,099 after a $500 discount. If you don't need so much power, Newegg has the Core i5 model for $999, or $300 off the retail price. Want to go big? A decked-out model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD goes for $1,799 ($400 off) at Microsoft.com. Finally, you can go all-in with a 1TB unit for $2,299, or $400 off.

We need to warn you that the majority of Surface Laptop 2 deals have already sold out and that you might not get your favorite color. Regardless, if you want a Surface Laptop 2, you need to act fast. It's possible that this is a last-minute closeout sale designed to make space for the Surface Laptop 3, and that when these units are gone, they're gone for good (although the original Surface Laptop is still on sale at some retailers).

You could purchase a Surface Laptop 3 today (expect a full review soon) at retail price, but the Surface Laptop 2 is still a competent machine. In our review, we praised the clamshell laptop for its sleek design, gorgeous touch screen display and fast performance. Our recommendation? Don't miss out on this excellent stocking-stuffer, and check out our coverage of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals for the 2019 season.