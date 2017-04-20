Take $157 Off the Editors' Choice Yoga 910

The Yoga 910 is one of the sexiest 2-in-1s you can buy. From its elegant watchband-like hinge to its near borderless bezel, this is one hybrid that oozes sex appeal. For a limited time, Lenovo is slashing the price of its 2-in-1 to $892.49 via coupon code "YOGASALE15". That's a generous $157 off a hybrid that won our hard-to-come-by Editors' Choice award.

The Yoga 910 is the cream of the crop when it comes to 2-in-1s, not just based on looks, but also based on performance. Its 2.7-GHz Core i7-7500U processor is powerful enough to breeze through everyday tasks without breaking a sweat. Even when we had upward of 15 tabs open in Chrome and a few HD YouTube streams playing in the background, we didn't notice a hint of performance lag. And despite its 0.6-inch thick profile, the Yoga 910 doesn't get overly hot when pushed to the max.

We also like that we were able to squeeze 10 hours and 36 minutes of battery life from the Yoga 910, which is 2.5 hours more than its predecessor — the Yoga 900 — and nearly 30 minutes longer than the competing HP Spectre's battery life.

This configuration also features a 13.9-inch 1080p IPS multi-touch LCD, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

This Yoga 910 coupon won't last forever, so if you want one of the best hybrids on the market, we recommend acting now.