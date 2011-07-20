Roku Updates Streaming Video Player With Casual Game Support

Roku has unveiled three new additions to its line of streaming video players. The Roku 2 HD, Roku 2 XD, and Roku 2 XS are each set to offer improved video capabilities, as well as access to casual games including Angry Birds. The players have also seen their overall dimensions, and energy consumption significantly reduced over the company's previous generation of players. Several new channels will also be launching with the units including those from Facebook, EPIX, Major League Soccer, AOL HD, and FOXNews.com. Additional games will be available shortly after launch including Angry Birds Rio and Angry Birds Seasons.

Each of the Roku 2 models offers support for wireless Internet connections, as well as Bluetooth connectivity to support a motion control game remote and a Micro SD card slot for additional game storage. The Roku 2 HD player supports video output of up to 720p, while the Roku 2 XD offers up to 1080p output. The Roku 2 XS includes an Ethernet port and USB port for playing music and videos. The new lineup also includes updates to its Netflix channel, including support for English subtitles, Dolby Digital Plus, and 1080p videos for the XD and XD models.

Pricing for the devices is expected to range from $59.99 for the Roku 2 HD to $99.99 for the top-of-the-line Roku 2 XS.